Quadrilateral meeting with Iran, US and intermediaries planned on Sunday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson says
A quadrilateral meeting between Iran, the US, Qatar, and Pakistan will be held in Switzerland on Sunday to discuss the implementation of a US-Iran memorandum of understanding.
- Country:
- Iran
A quadrilateral meeting between Iran, the United States, Qatar and Pakistan will be held at the Buergenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland on Sunday afternoon, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson to Iranian state media.
Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran would hold meetings with intermediaries Qatar and Pakistan earlier in the day, adding that the gathering in Switzerland is a follow up on the implementation of a memorandum of understanding signed with the U.S. this week.
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