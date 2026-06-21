Quadrilateral meeting with Iran, US and intermediaries planned on Sunday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson says

A quadrilateral meeting between Iran, the US, Qatar, and Pakistan will be held in Switzerland on Sunday to discuss the implementation of a US-Iran memorandum of understanding.

Reuters | A Quadrilateral Meeting Between Iran | Updated: 21-06-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 14:07 IST
Quadrilateral meeting with Iran, US and intermediaries planned on Sunday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson says
Esmaeil Baghaei
  • Country:
  • Iran

A ​quadrilateral ‌meeting between Iran, ​the United States, Qatar ‌and Pakistan will be held at the Buergenstock mountaintop ‌resort in Switzerland on ‌Sunday afternoon, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson to Iranian state media.

Esmaeil ⁠Baghaei ​said ⁠that Iran would hold meetings ⁠with intermediaries Qatar and Pakistan ​earlier in the day, ⁠adding that the gathering in ⁠Switzerland ​is a follow up on the implementation ⁠of a memorandum of ⁠understanding ⁠signed with the U.S. this week.

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