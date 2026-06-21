Strait of Hormuz remains closed, military source tells Iran's Fars news

Irans Fars News Agency Cited A Military Source As Saying On Sunday That The Strait Of Hormuz Remains Closed And The Revolutionary Guards Navy Has Not Issued Permission For Any Vessels To Transit Until Further Notice The United States And Iran Had Agreed To A Day Ceasefire For Peace Deal Negotiations

​Iran's ​Fars news ‌agency cited ​a military source as saying ‌on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and the ‌Revolutionary Guards Navy has ‌not issued permission for any vessels to transit until further notice.

The ⁠United ​States ⁠and Iran had agreed to ⁠a 60-day ceasefire for peace deal ​negotiations, but Tehran's Islamic ⁠Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday declared ⁠the ​Strait of Hormuz shut in response to Israeli ⁠strikes in Lebanon, though the ⁠U.S. ⁠military said commercial vessels were still operating.