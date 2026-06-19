OTT Platforms Open New Doors for Documentary Filmmakers

The rise of streaming platforms is reshaping the documentary landscape, creating fresh opportunities for filmmakers to reach larger and more diverse audiences. This was the key theme of a discussion titled "Streaming Revolution: Documenting in the Age of OTT" held during the Indian Documentary Producers' Association (IDPA) Open Forum at the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF). The session brought together industry leaders from the OTT, media and documentary sectors to examine how digital platforms are changing the way documentaries are produced, distributed and consumed.

Streaming expands documentary reach

The panel highlighted how OTT platforms have transformed documentary distribution by taking films beyond film festivals, film societies and traditional broadcasters. Streaming services now allow documentaries to reach audiences across regions and countries with unprecedented ease.

Sai Abishek, Head of Content at Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia, said documentaries continue to hold an important place in the company's content strategy. He noted that viewers are showing strong interest in genres such as history, mythology, adventure, biographies and true crime.

According to him, streaming platforms are increasingly searching for original stories, exclusive access and distinctive viewpoints. He added that stories rooted in India but capable of connecting with international audiences have significant potential in the global content market.

Filmmakers urged to adapt to changing audiences

Kinnari Dave, Business Head at Shemaroo, emphasised the need for documentary creators to understand changing viewing patterns. She said audiences today seek compelling storytelling that can hold their attention while remaining authentic to the subject.

She encouraged filmmakers to actively engage with OTT platforms and present innovative concepts that reflect contemporary audience interests. The growing demand for diverse content, she noted, creates opportunities for documentary makers willing to experiment with new formats and storytelling techniques.

The discussion also explored how digital platforms are influencing content development and creating space for niche subjects that may have struggled to find traditional distribution channels.

Documentaries remain powerful tools for education

Veteran cinematographer and filmmaker Dharam Gulati pointed out that many award-winning documentaries receive recognition at international festivals but often face challenges in reaching wider audiences within India. He said streaming platforms can help bridge this gap by improving accessibility and visibility.

Senior journalist, author and Padma Shri awardee Ramesh Patange highlighted the social and educational value of documentaries. He said they play an important role in preserving history, promoting awareness and documenting the lives of influential personalities.

Patange added that documentaries help younger generations understand India's cultural heritage, social movements and national values through engaging visual storytelling.

Moderated by film critic Lalit Rao, the session concluded with an interactive exchange on storytelling, audience engagement, distribution challenges and the future of documentary filmmaking in an era increasingly shaped by streaming platforms.