EU not seeking mediating role in Ukraine war, Costa says
European Council President Antonio Costa stated the EU will not mediate peace talks in Ukraine, instead establishing a diplomatic channel to convey its own messages to Russia.
- Country:
- European Union
The European Union does not intend to be mediators in case of peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, as it sides with Kyiv, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Friday. A diplomatic overture to the Kremlin by European Council President Antonio Costa has exposed divisions at a summit of EU leaders over how to handle relations with Russia.
Costa at a press conference after the summit said there were "no credible signs" that Russia wanted to engage in serious negotiations. "What I'm doing through my office is to establish a diplomatic channel, because we cannot depend only on others to interpret Russian messages and we must be able to convey to Russia our own messages," Costa said.
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