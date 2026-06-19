The European Union Does Not Intend To Be Mediators In Case Of Peace Talks To End The War In Ukraine

The ​European Union ​does not intend to ‌be mediators ​in case of peace talks to end ‌the war in Ukraine, as it sides with Kyiv, European Council President Antonio Costa said ‌on Friday. A diplomatic overture to the ‌Kremlin by European Council President Antonio Costa has exposed divisions at a summit of EU leaders ⁠over ​how ⁠to handle relations with Russia.

Costa at a press ⁠conference after the summit said there were "no ​credible signs" that Russia wanted to ⁠engage in serious negotiations. "What I'm doing through my ⁠office ​is to establish a diplomatic channel, because we cannot depend only on ⁠others to interpret Russian messages and we must ⁠be ⁠able to convey to Russia our own messages," Costa said.

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