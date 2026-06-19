MIFF Pays Tribute to Masters of Photography and Music

Two acclaimed documentaries celebrating the lives and legacies of iconic figures from Indian photography and classical music were screened in the Homage section of the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) on Friday. The films offered audiences a deeper understanding of artistic excellence while highlighting the cultural traditions that continue to shape India's creative landscape.

The screenings featured Raghu Rai: Hearing Through the Eyes, directed by Suvendu Chatterjee, and Tala and Rhythm – Mridangam Played by Palghat Raghu, directed by renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

A closer look at the vision of Raghu Rai

Raghu Rai: Hearing Through the Eyes explores the life and work of one of India's most celebrated photographers. Through a collection of photographs, personal reflections and conversations, the documentary traces Rai's journey as an image-maker and examines the philosophy that guides his work.

The film highlights Rai's idea of "darshan", which he describes as a deeper emotional and spiritual connection with the subject being photographed. For him, photography extends beyond documentation and becomes a way of understanding people, emotions and moments that reveal a larger truth.

The documentary revisits some of the most significant events captured through his lens and showcases his celebrated images of Mother Teresa, alongside photographs depicting everyday Indian life, including Ganesh Visarjan processions, Naga Sadhus and the Taj Mahal. These visuals reflect the diversity, complexity and spirit of India.

Adding a personal dimension to the narrative, filmmaker Avani Rai, his daughter, shares her perspective on the man behind the camera. Her presence creates an engaging exchange between two generations of visual storytellers and offers a rare glimpse into Raghu Rai's life beyond photography.

Exploring the rhythm of Carnatic tradition

The second documentary, Tala and Rhythm – Mridangam Played by Palghat Raghu, focuses on the rich musical heritage of Carnatic music through the artistry of legendary percussionist Palghat Raghu.

Produced by the Films Division of India, the film introduces audiences to the Mridangam, one of the most important percussion instruments in South Indian classical music. Through detailed demonstrations and performances, viewers gain insight into the concepts of tala, rhythm cycles and improvisation that form the foundation of the tradition.

The documentary also examines the technical aspects of Mridangam playing, including finger techniques, tonal variations and intricate rhythmic patterns. It highlights the years of dedication, discipline and creativity required to master the instrument.

Celebrating India's artistic heritage

Beyond musical theory and performance, the film emphasises the importance of the guru-shishya tradition through which knowledge is passed from one generation to another. It showcases the enduring relationship between teacher and student that has helped preserve India's classical music heritage for centuries.

The Homage section screenings gave festival audiences an opportunity to revisit the remarkable contributions of two masters in their respective fields. Through photography, music and storytelling, both documentaries offered powerful reflections on creativity, tradition and the cultural legacy that continues to inspire new generations.