Tom Hanks reveals he still can't watch one 'Cast Away' scene 26 years later

Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks has revealed that there is one scene from the acclaimed 2000 film 'Cast Away' that he still cannot watch more than two decades after its release, according to People. Speaking on the recent episode of The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Hanks reflected on his long career and discussed moments he believes he did not fully achieve as an actor despite the success of his films.

Asked whether there were examples of "mistakes" in his career that ultimately proved beneficial, Hanks said his perspective on filmmaking has always been shaped by both successes and failures, according to People. "I will say yes," Hanks said, adding that it is "oddly cruel" when people ask him to identify the best film he has ever made because every project represents a unique experience.

"It doesn't matter if something is a commercial hit," he said, noting that films are "all such profound experiences of success and failure." The 69-year-old actor explained that he rarely revisits his films after watching them once, but admitted there are certain moments he avoids altogether.

"There are movies with moments in them that I cannot watch because I didn't get there," Hanks said, according to People. "And sometimes these are the big moments. I simply did not get there, and I know it, and I was confounded by any number of things," he added.

When asked to cite a specific example, Hanks pointed to a scene from Cast Away, directed by Robert Zemeckis. "There is a moment that was painful for me in Cast Away," he said.

The film follows Chuck Noland, played by Hanks, a FedEx systems analyst who becomes stranded on a remote island after surviving a plane crash in the Pacific Ocean. After spending four years isolated, he returns home only to discover that his former girlfriend, Kelly, played by Helen Hunt, has moved on with her life. Recalling a reunion scene between Chuck and Kelly, Hanks said, "Chuck is back in Kelly's house, and he gives her [the] watch back, and there's a moment where I just think, 'I'm not there.'"

"I do this gesture that I just think is false, and is me and is not Chuck," he added, according to People. The actor admitted that the scene still bothers him to this day.

"If the movie is on, I will get up and leave the room before that scene comes on," Hanks said. Reflecting further, he explained that he did not realise his dissatisfaction with the performance while filming.

"It wasn't until I actually saw it when it went down. And I think that, 'Oh, we were just moving on there and I wasn't there,'" he said. Despite Hanks' personal criticism of the scene, 'Cast Away' became one of the most successful films of 2000. The survival drama grossed more than USD 429 million worldwide and earned Hanks an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. The film also received an Oscar nomination for Best Sound, while Hanks won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama, according to People.

The movie remains particularly remembered for Wilson, the volleyball companion Chuck creates during his years of isolation on the island. Earlier this year, Hanks had a light-hearted reunion with the iconic character when the New York Mets mascot, Mr Met, dressed as Wilson during a baseball game in May. (ANI)