Two Roadside Bombs In Northwest Pakistan Killed At Least Seven People And Injured Three

Two roadside bombs ​in northwest Pakistan killed ​at least ‌seven people ​and injured three, the Associated Press said on Saturday, citing ‌police in the South Asian nation. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts while authorities ‌launched a search for the perpetrators, the agency ‌said.

The first blast targeted a vehicle and the second followed as rescuers responded in the district of Bannu ⁠in ​Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ⁠it added, citing Yasir Afridi, a senior police officer. Five people ⁠were killed in the first blast and two ​in the second, it said, with Afridi saying ⁠three were wounded.

The district administration and the office of ⁠the ​Bannu divisional commissioner did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. President Asif Ali ⁠Zardari condemned the attack on X, warning "internal and external handlers ⁠of ⁠terrorism" against providing safe havens, logistical support and financial assistance to such networks.