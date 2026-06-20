Pakistan roadside blasts kill seven, AP says

At least seven people were killed and three injured in two roadside bomb blasts in northwest Pakistan's Bannu district, with no immediate claim of responsibility.

Reuters | Two Roadside Bombs In Northwest Pakistan Killed At Least Seven People And Injured Three | Updated: 20-06-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 14:25 IST
Pakistan roadside blasts kill seven, AP says
Asif Ali Zardari
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two roadside bombs ​in northwest Pakistan killed ​at least ‌seven people ​and injured three, the Associated Press said on Saturday, citing ‌police in the South Asian nation. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts while authorities ‌launched a search for the perpetrators, the agency ‌said.

The first blast targeted a vehicle and the second followed as rescuers responded in the district of Bannu ⁠in ​Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ⁠it added, citing Yasir Afridi, a senior police officer. Five people ⁠were killed in the first blast and two ​in the second, it said, with Afridi saying ⁠three were wounded.

The district administration and the office of ⁠the ​Bannu divisional commissioner did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. President Asif Ali ⁠Zardari condemned the attack on X, warning "internal and external handlers ⁠of ⁠terrorism" against providing safe havens, logistical support and financial assistance to such networks.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026