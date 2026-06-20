AI-Powered Films Spark Conversations at MIFF 2026

Artificial intelligence took centre stage at the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2026, where a special section titled "The AI Films" presented a diverse collection of works exploring the intersection of technology and cinematic storytelling.

The curated programme brought together filmmakers from different countries who used AI-assisted tools to tell stories rooted in history, mythology, personal reflection and artistic experimentation. The films demonstrated that artificial intelligence is emerging as a creative companion rather than a replacement for filmmakers, opening new ways to visualize ideas that may be difficult to achieve through conventional production methods.

Audiences were offered a glimpse into how technology can support imagination while still relying on human vision, emotion and storytelling instincts to shape meaningful narratives.

History, Mythology and Human Emotions Through AI

Among the standout titles was Legends – The Eternal Flame of Mewar by director Deepak Vijay. The film follows a wandering bard whose songs travel through centuries of Mewar's history, connecting legendary figures such as Bappa Rawal and Maharana Pratap in a story centered on courage, sacrifice and honor.

Another notable entry, The Screenwriter by Laurent Cliquet, examined the emotional and psychological struggles of a writer wrestling with creativity and self-doubt. Through a tightly focused narrative, the film explored the pressures that often accompany the artistic process.

Xuan Li's The Star Shepherd offered a visually distinctive experience through felt-animation techniques inspired by a UNICEF visit to Malawi. The music video celebrated human connection and compassion, showing how people from different backgrounds remain linked through shared experiences.

Mythological storytelling also featured prominently in the section through Kishkindha: Van Katha by Aksht Verma. Drawing from multiple Puranic sources, the film revisited the political conflicts, alliances and personal tragedies of the ancient Vanara kingdom.

Exploring Cinema's Future Through Technology

Several films pushed the boundaries between reality, memory and imagination. Talya Lotan's Stonewall, The Making of blurred the distinction between documentary footage and fictional reconstruction, creating a layered examination of filmmaking itself.

Other entries included Karsh Jhaveri's The Act of Killing Dreams, which imagined a creative confrontation between traditional filmmakers and emerging AI artists within a surreal visual landscape. German filmmaker Mark Wachholz's The Cinema That Never Was reflected on lost films and forgotten stories, using AI-generated imagery to recreate cinematic histories that never reached audiences.

Indian entries also made a strong impact. The Echo Monastery by Rajesh Bhatia and Bharat Arora followed a grieving woman through the mountains of Ladakh as she confronted memory and loss, while The Legend of Birsa Munda by Samresh Shrivastav paid tribute to the tribal freedom fighter's resistance against colonial rule through AI-assisted animation.

Together, the films highlighted how rapidly evolving technology is expanding creative possibilities in cinema. More importantly, they showed that even when artificial intelligence becomes part of the filmmaking process, the stories that resonate most deeply remain rooted in human experiences, emotions and imagination.