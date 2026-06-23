"Downey is coming back...": Tom Holland shares Marvel secret he told Zendaya

Tom Holland has revealed that Zendaya was the first person he told after learning that Robert Downey Jr would be returning to the Marvel universe as Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday.' The actor, known among Marvel fans for accidentally revealing spoilers in the past, said he managed to keep the major casting news under wraps, with one exception.

Speaking in an interview, Holland recalled learning about Downey's return directly from the actor himself. "I think I hung up the phone and said [to Zendaya], 'Downey is coming back,'" Holland said, as quoted by Variety.

Holland said he and Downey stay in touch and occasionally catch up. "[Robert and I] just have casual catch-ups every now and then. He called and told me. It's really exciting," Holland said. The actor added that he remains largely unaware of Marvel's future plans, suggesting the studio is intentionally limiting the information shared with him because of his reputation for revealing plot details.

"I don't know a lot about those movies by design. I have a reputation for spoiling certain things, and I think the studio is keeping me from the juicy details... when I do get to grace that set, I am so curious what that means for Peter [Parker] and how does that work. It's really cool. I am really excited about whatever it is they are doing," he said, as per Variety. Holland had previously spoken about Downey's Marvel comeback in an interview, revealing that he was among a small group of people informed about the actor's return before it became public knowledge.

"I've been speaking to [Robert] a lot, especially about him making his [Marvel] return, which is super exciting. That was a tough secret to sit on because I have a reputation for ruining things, and I strategically have done no press," Holland said. The revelation comes as Holland and Zendaya continue promoting 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', which is scheduled to open in theatres on July 31.

The pair will also be seen together in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', set for release on July 17. Earlier this month, Holland confirmed that he and Zendaya got married this year. Reflecting on their relationship in an interview, the actor described the support they provide each other while navigating life in the spotlight.

"Our business can present very stressful situations, and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," Holland said. "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else. So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I ever have been when I'm with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period," he said. (ANI)