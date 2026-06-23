Us President Donald Trump Insisted On Tuesday That Iran Has Agreed To The Allow Nuclear Inspections Long Into The Future

​U.S. President ‌Donald Trump insisted ​on Tuesday that ‌Iran has agreed to the allow nuclear inspections ‌long into the future, ‌despite statements from Iran that it not done ⁠so.

Trump ​also ⁠said in an early ⁠morning social media post ​that the United States would ⁠leave ships in ⁠the ​Strait of Hormuz in case it ⁠becomes necessary to reimpose ⁠its ⁠blockade of Iranian ports.