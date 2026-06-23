Trump insists Iran has agreed to nuclear inspections
US President Donald Trump claims Iran has agreed to long-term nuclear inspections, contradicting Iranian statements, and vowed to maintain US ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that Iran has agreed to the allow nuclear inspections long into the future, despite statements from Iran that it not done so.
Trump also said in an early morning social media post that the United States would leave ships in the Strait of Hormuz in case it becomes necessary to reimpose its blockade of Iranian ports.
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