Trump insists Iran has agreed to nuclear inspections

US President Donald Trump claims Iran has agreed to long-term nuclear inspections, contradicting Iranian statements, and vowed to maintain US ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters | Us President Donald Trump Insisted On Tuesday That Iran Has Agreed To The Allow Nuclear Inspections Long Into The Future | Updated: 23-06-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 17:00 IST
Trump insists Iran has agreed to nuclear inspections
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. President ‌Donald Trump insisted ​on Tuesday that ‌Iran has agreed to the allow nuclear inspections ‌long into the future, ‌despite statements from Iran that it not done ⁠so.

Trump ​also ⁠said in an early ⁠morning social media post ​that the United States would ⁠leave ships in ⁠the ​Strait of Hormuz in case it ⁠becomes necessary to reimpose ⁠its ⁠blockade of Iranian ports.

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