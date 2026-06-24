Louis Vuitton designer Pharrell Williams borrows from California surf culture as heatwave hits Paris 

Pop singer-songwriter and Louis Vuitton designer Pharrell ​Williams made a giant artificial waterfall ​the backdrop of his 2027 ‌spring-summer ​collection on Tuesday, kicking off Paris fashion week just as a record-breaking heatwave paralysed large parts of France. Models wore an ‌eclectic mix of denim, hoodies and flashy jackets as they walked over sand. Some carried surfboards while others sported tiny monogram bags. The show leaned heavily into American surf and ‌skate culture. Many looks featured low-cut sneakers whose silhouette, white rubber soles and laces ‌resembled those of Californian lifestyle brand Vans. Watchers and staff were seen gasping and sweating during the show held outside the Cité Universitaire, a vast 20th-century student housing complex in southern Paris. Temperatures remained well above ⁠30 C ​around 9 p.m. ⁠local time.

Paris's runway shows got underway as much of western and central France, including Paris, was experiencing ⁠temperatures around 40 C, forcing tourist sites like the Eiffel Tower to close. The heat so far ​has not led to show cancellations. But some labels, including Dior and Rick ⁠Owens, changed their schedules to hold shows in the morning, Fashion Week organising body FHCM told Reuters in ⁠an ​emailed statement. A spokesperson for LVMH's flagship brand Louis Vuitton told Reuters the company has ramped up water supplies and increased breaks ahead of Williams' show to ⁠improve working conditions.

Among the more classic styles, there were pullovers with leather patches and dark ⁠green suits and ⁠coats. Paris men's fashion week will be followed by haute couture week from July 6, with Pierpaolo Piccioli's first couture show for Balenciaga ‌among the ‌most anticipated events.