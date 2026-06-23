Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

The Office of the Principal Controller of Communication Accounts (Pr. CCA), Delhi, organised the Pension Adalat for the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year, providing pensioners and family pensioners with an opportunity to directly present their concerns before officials. The session was chaired by Joint Controller of Communication Accounts (Pension) Rajat Tripathi and attended by Assistant Controller of Communication Accounts (Pension) Shyam Lal Das.

Pensioners from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) participated in the proceedings, where a range of pension-related issues were discussed and addressed.

Key Pension Issues Taken Up for Resolution

During the Adalat, officials examined grievances related to pension payments, commutation benefits, pension revisions, family pensions and other retirement-related entitlements. Several cases were resolved on the spot after reviewing records and clarifying procedural matters. Cases requiring additional verification or administrative action were identified for priority follow-up to ensure faster resolution.

Officials said the forum serves as an important mechanism for pensioners to engage directly with the authorities responsible for pension administration and helps reduce delays in addressing long-pending issues.

Commitment to Better Services for Pensioners

The Pension Adalat was designed to improve service delivery and ensure that pensioners receive timely assistance regarding their benefits and entitlements. The Office of Principal CCA Delhi said it remains committed to providing efficient and responsive services to retired employees and family pensioners. Officials also indicated that similar grievance redressal programmes will continue to be organised in the future to support the welfare of pensioners and strengthen communication between beneficiaries and pension authorities. The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to improve pension administration and ensure that retirees receive the benefits due to them without unnecessary delays.