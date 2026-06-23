Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj hosted a regional workshop in Srinagar focused on strengthening Panchayat-led service delivery and promoting citizen-centric governance at the grassroots level. The event, titled "Seva Se Samriddhi: Regional Workshop on Panchayat-led Service Delivery," was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and brought together elected Panchayat representatives, government officials, Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) and rural governance experts from seven states.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Javid Ahmad Dar, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj and other senior officials. Representatives from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh participated in discussions aimed at improving public service delivery through stronger local institutions and greater use of technology.

Digital Governance Driving Change in Villages

Addressing the gathering, Manoj Sinha said Panchayati Raj Institutions have become powerful platforms for inclusive development and community participation. He highlighted the progress made in Jammu and Kashmir through the devolution of funds, functions and functionaries, along with increased participation of elected representatives in local decision-making.

Sinha said the Union Territory has witnessed significant growth in digital governance under the administration's "People First" approach. Public services available online have increased from only a few dozen in 2020 to more than 1,100 today, while over 98 percent of Panchayats are digitally connected.

He noted that digital connectivity has improved transparency, accountability and access to services, particularly in remote areas. Initiatives such as Back to Village and Block Diwas have also strengthened public engagement and enabled development priorities to emerge directly from local communities. The Lieutenant Governor encouraged greater participation of women in governance and called for the establishment of Village Innovation Labs to support local solutions for development challenges.

Technology and Innovation Recognised at the Grassroots

Speaking at the workshop, Vivek Bharadwaj said nearly 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats across India are now using the eGramSwaraj platform to manage planning, implementation, financial management and audits. He noted that transactions worth more than ₹3 lakh crore have been processed through the integration of eGramSwaraj and the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

He also highlighted SabhaSaar, the Ministry's artificial intelligence-powered platform that generates Gram Sabha proceedings in 23 Indian languages and is currently being used by around 1.5 lakh Panchayats.

The workshop also celebrated outstanding achievements in digital governance and service delivery. Pandithpora Gram Panchayat in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and Hudikeri Gram Panchayat in Karnataka's Kodagu district were recognised as top-performing Panchayats for their contributions to public service delivery.

Village Level Entrepreneurs from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were also honoured for their role in expanding digital services and improving access to government schemes at the village level.

Participants stressed the importance of collaboration, innovation and knowledge-sharing among states to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions and improve service delivery for rural communities across the country.