Slow Food's New Era: From Italy to the World

Edward Mukiibi, the new leader of the international Slow Food movement, is steering the once-Italy-based initiative on a path that encompasses global communities. Following in the footsteps of its charismatic founder Carlo Petrini, Mukiibi is focusing on sustainable practices that debunk myths around the affordability of organic food.

The Ugandan agronomist emphasizes the pressing need for fairer food systems that prioritize the rights and contributions of small farmers. With climate change and corporate agriculture looming large, Mukiibi's leadership marks a pivotal moment for Slow Food as it champions local production and shorter supply chains.

In addition to promoting localized agriculture, Mukiibi raises concerns about the increasing influence of China in African agriculture, urging for greater attention to be paid to the needs of local farmers over large agribusinesses. His advocacy for sustainable farming draws on his own experiences from a youth spent amidst Uganda's farmers and fishermen.