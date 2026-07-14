Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

India has launched Bharat Tex 2026, its flagship global textile exhibition, with record international participation, reinforcing the country's growing role as a leading manufacturing and sourcing destination for the global textile industry.

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh inaugurated the four-day event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where more than 6,000 buyers from over 130 countries have joined over 1.3 lakh trade visitors to explore business opportunities across the world's largest integrated textile value chain exhibition.

Organised by the Bharat Tex Trade Federation (BTTF) with support from the Ministry of Textiles, the event spans more than 1.6 million square feet of exhibition space and features over 20,000 textile products, bringing together manufacturers, exporters, investors, policymakers and technology providers from across the global textile ecosystem.

The inauguration was attended by Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, senior government officials, industry leaders, exporters and international delegates. High-level delegations from Russia and New Zealand also participated, reflecting Bharat Tex's growing importance as a platform for international trade discussions and policy cooperation.

Eight states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, are participating as sponsor states, while several other states and Union Territories are showcasing their industrial infrastructure, textile capabilities and investment opportunities. Dedicated investor sessions are being organised throughout the event to connect state governments with domestic and international investors, including focused discussions on the PM MITRA textile parks in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

More than 350 speakers from over 20 countries will participate in conferences, panel discussions and business forums covering trade, sustainability, technology, innovation, technical textiles and global sourcing. Special bilateral sessions will focus on textile cooperation between India and countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Russia and New Zealand, highlighting opportunities for stronger international partnerships.

The exhibition showcases every segment of India's textile industry, ranging from fibres, yarns and fabrics to apparel, fashion, home textiles, technical textiles, handlooms, handicrafts and textile machinery. Textile clusters from Tirupur, Ichalkaranji and Ahmedabad are also presenting their manufacturing strengths, while exhibitors from 14 countries have joined the event alongside representatives from international organisations such as the United Nations and the European Union.

Addressing the gathering, Giriraj Singh said Bharat Tex has rapidly evolved into a globally recognised platform for trade, investment, innovation and policy dialogue within just three editions. He said the event reflects growing international confidence in India's manufacturing capabilities and supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "5F Vision" that connects farming, fibre production, manufacturing, fashion and exports into a single value chain.

A major highlight of the opening ceremony was the signing of a Letter of Intent between the Bharat Tex Trade Federation and Première Vision Paris, one of the world's leading textile and fashion sourcing platforms. The agreement establishes cooperation in exhibition partnerships, export promotion and industry collaboration, creating new opportunities for Indian manufacturers, designers, exporters and MSMEs to connect with European buyers and international fashion brands.

Over the course of the event, Bharat Tex 2026 is expected to host more than 100 knowledge sessions, facilitate over 4,000 curated business-to-business meetings, more than 100 business-to-government meetings and support the signing of over 30 agreements covering investment, technology, sustainability and market access. The event will also recognise excellence through the CITI Textile Sustainability Awards while using digital platforms and artificial intelligence-enabled tools to simplify networking, business matchmaking and exhibitor engagement.

By bringing together governments, businesses, innovators and global buyers under one roof, Bharat Tex 2026 highlights India's ambition to build resilient, sustainable and future-ready textile value chains while strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the global textile industry.