Netanyahu's Uncertain U.S. Visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the United States this coming Saturday. Although Netanyahu seeks a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit, it remains uncertain whether this meeting will take place, according to a senior Israeli official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 13:07 IST
Netanyahu's Uncertain U.S. Visit
Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • United States

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to visit the United States on Saturday, a senior Israeli official reported on Wednesday.

Netanyahu's agenda includes a potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, although it is currently uncertain if the meeting will transpire, the official noted.

The visit underscores ongoing diplomatic relations, with attention focused on whether the two leaders will engage in direct discussions amid broader political contexts.

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