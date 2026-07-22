Rebel Wilson Cleared of Defamation in High-Profile Case

Australian actor Rebel Wilson was cleared of defamation charges by a Sydney court on Wednesday. The case involved social media posts where Wilson allegedly accused Charlotte MacInnes, lead actor in her directorial debut "The Deb", of experiencing sexual harassment by one of the film's producers.

Judge Elizabeth Raper ruled that the Instagram posts were not defamatory, effectively dismissing MacInnes' case. In a post-verdict Instagram message, Wilson expressed gratitude to her supporters and the legal system, stating, "I’m grateful this chapter has reached its conclusion and I’m looking forward to getting back to what I love most, my family and my work."

MacInnes and her legal team have so far declined to comment on the court's decision. This case underscores the complexities involved in legal proceedings concerning social media allegations.