Zoe Saldana to receive Special Pardo honour at 79th Locarno Film Festival

Actor Zoe Saldana will be honoured with the Special Pardo (Special Leopard) award at the 79th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, where she will also participate in a special public conversation on August 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The festival organisers announced that Saldana, known for her performances in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'Emilia Perez' and 'Lioness', will receive the prestigious honour during this year's event, which runs from August 5 to August 15.

Italian musician Claudio Simonetti, best known for composing scores for cult horror classics such as 'Suspiria' and 'Dawn of the Dead', will also be recognised at the festival. The Goblin keyboardist will receive a special honour on August 6 for his contribution to film music ahead of a screening of 'Cut and Run' ('Inferno in diretta'). Festival organisers said Simonetti will be honoured "for his legendary contribution to music in film."

The Swiss festival is also set to welcome several international stars attending the premieres of their latest films. Among those expected are Olivia Wilde for 'The Invite', Monica Bellucci for 'Ketticè', Isabelle Huppert for 'Ni vue, ni connue', Claes Bang and Valerie Pachner for 'I Is Another', Caleb Landry Jones for 'Down the Arm of God', Kingsley Ben-Adir and Rob Morgan for 'Frank & Louis', Anders Danielsen Lie, Kathrine Thorborg Johansen and Simon Sears for 'Brave New Love', Ingrid Caven for 'Sixteen Moments of My Life', and Theo Rossi for 'Bruton', according to The Hollywood Reporter

The festival has previously announced a series of honorary awards for the 2026 edition. These include filmmaker James Gray, director Darren Aronofsky, Belgian actor Virginie Efira, special effects legend Rick Baker, producer Sigurjon "Joni" Sighvatsson, and actors Asia Argento and Isabella Rossellini, according to The Hollywood Reporter Other guests expected at Locarno include Sandrine Kiberlain, Valerio Mastandrea, Emmanuelle Devos, Kim Minhee, Giulia Maenza, Alessandro Haber and Sara Serraiocco.

The 79th edition of the Locarno Film Festival will be held from August 5 to August 15 in Switzerland, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)