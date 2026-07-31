Jason Momoa transforms into Blanka in new 'Street Fighter' clip ahead of October release

A new action-packed clip from the upcoming film 'Street Fighter' has offered fans their first look at Jason Momoa as the iconic video game character Blanka, according to People. Shared by Paramount on July 30, the footage shows the 'Aquaman' star undergoing a dramatic transformation into the green-skinned fighter, complete with orange hair, Blanka's signature electric powers and his ferocious fighting style.

The clip features Ryu, played by Andrew Koji, facing off against Blanka inside a fighting arena. Blanka bursts out of containment, roaring as he charges at his opponent, crushing stones in his hands and sending dust flying while entertaining the crowd with his raw power. With a powerful kick, Blanka sends another fighter crashing into a nearby fence before turning his attention to Ryu, according to People.

As the confrontation intensifies, Ryu tells his opponent, "Stop! I do not wish to fight you." Blanka mocks him before replying, "Then, you die," and scales the walls of the fighting cage.

Preparing for battle, Ryu says, "I warned you," before generating a powerful blue electric current with his hands. Moments later, the energy blast hurls Blanka backwards with tremendous force. According to the film's official synopsis, "Street Fighters Ryu and Ken (Noah Centineo) reunite when Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament. As they face a hidden conspiracy, they must confront each other and their past--or face destruction."

Based on the iconic video game franchise, 'Street Fighter' arrives more than three decades after the first live-action adaptation released in 1994, according to People. Besides Momoa, the film stars Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal, Mel Jarnson, 50 Cent, Roman Reigns and Rayna Vallandingham.

'Street Fighter' is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16, according to People. (ANI)