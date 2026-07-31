Rebecca Hall joins cast in series adaptation of Dan Brown's novel 'The Secret of Secrets'

Actress Rebecca Hall has been cast as the female lead, Katherine Solomon, in the untitled new Netflix series based on Dan Brown's novel 'The Secret of Secrets', reported Deadline.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 22:26 IST
Rebecca Hall joins cast in series adaptation of Dan Brown's novel 'The Secret of Secrets'
Rebecca Hall (Image source:Instagram/ @rebeccahall). Image Credit: ANI

Actress Rebecca Hall has been cast as the female lead, Katherine Solomon, in the untitled new Netflix series based on Dan Brown's novel 'The Secret of Secrets', reported Deadline. The actress will star opposite her husband, Morgan Spector, who will play the character Robert Langdon.

According to the outlet, the novel revolves around symbologist Robert Langdon, who races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind. Character Katherine is a scientist and Langdon's girlfriend in the book.

The series adaptation from Brown and Carlton Cuse "will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that has made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon," the streamer touted as quoted by Deadline. Cuse and Brown are co-creators and executive producers of the series adaptation, with the former also serving as writer and showrunner.

Emma Forman of Cuse's Genre-Arts also executive produces the project with Zoe Robyn, which landed at Netflix in May 2025 with a straight-to-series order, reported Deadline The 'Secret of Secrets' was published by Doubleday on September 9, 2025. Langdon has been featured in five previous books: Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code, The Lost Symbol, Inferno, and Origin. (ANI)

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