Africa’s Circular Economy Ambition Shifts From Recycling to Industrial Growth

African governments are seeking to move the continent's circular economy agenda beyond policy declarations and into factories, businesses and regional supply chains. Representatives from 23 member countries of the African Circular Economy Alliance made that commitment at the alliance's 2026 Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Development institutions, financial organisations, companies and industry groups joined the discussions, which focused on expanding investment and turning circular business models into engines of employment and industrial growth.

Circular economy policies are often framed narrowly around recycling or waste management. The Abidjan discussions advanced a broader economic proposition: reuse, repair, remanufacturing and recycling can reduce dependence on imported finished goods while creating local industries capable of retaining value within African economies.

Hosted by the Government of Côte d'Ivoire and the African Development Bank Group through the African Circular Economy Fund, the meeting linked the agenda to two wider continental frameworks: the African Union's Circular Economy Action Plan 2024–2034 and the African Continental Free Trade Area. Together, those frameworks offer a pathway for circular businesses to move beyond fragmented domestic markets.

Keeping Materials in Use Could Keep More Value at Home

Africa's circular economy push is rooted in a familiar development challenge: the continent exports significant volumes of raw materials but often imports the higher-value products manufactured from them.

Anthony Nyong, the African Development Bank's Director of Climate Change and Green Growth, said African economies need to retain more value from their natural resources rather than continuing to export raw materials and import finished products. Keeping resources in circulation within African markets, he argued, could provide a route towards industrialisation.

The proposition changes how discarded goods and industrial materials are viewed. Products at the end of one commercial life can become inputs for another company. Repair can extend the use of machinery and consumer goods. Remanufacturing can restore products or components for resale. Recycling can reduce demand for newly extracted materials while creating inputs for domestic producers.

These activities can also support a wider range of employment than conventional waste disposal. Collection, sorting, maintenance, engineering, design, processing and manufacturing all form part of a functioning circular value chain.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Côte d'Ivoire Gaël Ollivier said extending product lifecycles and strengthening regional value chains could support employment, resilience, industrialisation and sustainable development.

However, the economic potential will depend on whether existing activities can develop into viable, competitive enterprises. Informal collection and repair already provide livelihoods, but small operators often lack access to equipment, technology, stable markets and affordable finance. Without those foundations, the circular economy could remain dominated by fragmented, low-productivity activity rather than becoming a source of industrial expansion.

Governments will therefore need to integrate circularity into mainstream economic policy. Public procurement, industrial incentives, infrastructure planning and trade rules can all determine whether recycled and remanufactured goods gain dependable markets. Environmental strategies alone will not be enough.

Critical Minerals Raise the Stakes for African Value Addition

Rising international demand for critical minerals has sharpened the debate over how much value Africa captures from its natural wealth. Delegates in Abidjan called for greater local processing, stronger technical capabilities and competitive regional industries. Their concern was not limited to extraction. They want African economies to participate more deeply in the processing and production stages where more value, skills and industrial capacity can be created.

Circularity adds another layer to that strategy. Local processing can retain more value when a mineral first enters production, while recovery, repair and remanufacturing can keep mineral-based components circulating after products are used.

However, the transition will require substantial capital. Circular enterprises may need specialised machinery, collection networks, processing facilities and technical expertise before they can operate commercially at scale. Investors, in turn, will expect credible projects, predictable regulation and reliable demand.

Participants called for increased investment in circular businesses, wider access to finance, harmonised standards and more open regional markets. These priorities are closely connected. Finance will remain limited where companies cannot demonstrate access to sufficiently large markets. Regional trade will remain difficult where countries apply incompatible standards to recycled materials or remanufactured products.

The AfCFTA could help address this fragmentation, but the existence of a continental trade framework does not automatically create functioning circular markets. Governments will still need to align product-quality rules, safety requirements and procedures for moving secondary materials across borders.

The employment implications also require careful management. The International Labour Organization, speaking for the Partnership for Action on Green Economy, emphasised that the transition must create decent work and ensure that vulnerable communities share in the benefits.

More formal and technologically advanced industries could improve safety, wages and productivity. They could also displace informal workers if new systems exclude the people already earning livelihoods from repair, collection and recycling. Training, social protection and pathways into formal value chains will be essential if the transition is to be inclusive.

The Real Measure Will Be Businesses Built and Jobs Created

The African Circular Economy Alliance plans to promote a common continental position at major international forums, including COP31 in Turkey, COP32 in Ethiopia in 2027, the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development and the World Circular Economy Forum.

The aim is to integrate circular economy principles more fully into climate finance, national climate plans, resilient infrastructure and sustainable industrial development. A united position could help African governments argue that circularity deserves recognition not only as an environmental intervention, but as an investment in economic resilience and industrial capacity.

The alliance's expansion reflects growing political interest. Established a decade ago by Rwanda, Nigeria and South Africa, it now includes 23 member countries and more than 20 strategic partners.

However, institutional growth and international advocacy will not determine whether the strategy succeeds. The decisive indicators will be practical: how much capital reaches circular businesses, whether regional standards are aligned, whether investable projects emerge and whether enterprises expand into competitive industries.

Governments will also need to demonstrate that circularity can produce reliable markets rather than a series of donor-supported pilots. Financial institutions must develop products suited to businesses with long investment horizons. Companies will need to show that recovered materials and extended product lifecycles can compete on quality and cost.

Africa's circular economy agenda is ultimately an attempt to connect three priorities that have too often been pursued separately: environmental sustainability, industrial transformation and job creation.