Sidharth Malhotra shares adorable birthday moment of Kiara Advani enjoying chocolate ice cream

Sidharth Malhotra's latest Instagram post captured his love and affection for his wife, Kiara Advani, who turned a year older on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 22:48 IST
Sidharth Malhotra shares adorable birthday moment of Kiara Advani enjoying chocolate ice cream
Actor Kiara Advani (Image source: Instagram@sidmalhotra). Image Credit: ANI

Sidharth Malhotra's latest Instagram post captured his love and affection for his wife, Kiara Advani, who turned a year older on Friday. He dropped a cute picture of Kiara gorging on chocolate ice cream.

"Happy birthday to the one who makes every day a little sweeter...even when she's stealing my ice cream," Sidharth's caption wrote. The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama 'Shershaah'. Last year in July, they were blessed with daughter Saraayah.

Kiara is known for her performances in 'Lust Stories', 'Kabir Singh', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Shershaah', among others. She will be next seen in Yash starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', which is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

'Toxic' is shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other languages. The film also stars Yash, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in a powerhouse ensemble cast. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026. (ANI)

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