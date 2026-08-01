Director Taylor Sheridan to play role in Lioness S3

Director Taylor Sheridan is set to get in front of the camera in the third season of spy thriller 'Lioness,' reported The Hollywood Reporter. "He's involved. I mean, he has a role, which is great. And the show's better for it when he plays a role," Thad Luckinbill told The Hollywood Reporter of Sheridan's balancing acting with writing and producing his many television series.

"He's a great character, and he kills it. So, I love when he comes in and plays with us," added Luckinbill as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. While Luckinbill, who plays Kyle McManus, a field-active CIA paramilitary officer and old friend of station chief Joe (Zoe Saldana), couldn't say much more about what Sheridan's role would entail although he did reveal they share scenes together.

Sheridan previously appeared as CIA officer Cody Spears in a cameo during season two. However, it isn't unfamiliar territory for Sheridan. Before becoming one of television's most prolific creators, he appeared in series including Sons of Anarchy and Veronica Mars, in addition to onscreen roles in Yellowstone and 1883.

Per Paramount+, here's the official season three logline: "Hidden networks, foreign operatives and personal betrayals collide. Joe (Saldana) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life." The third season of the show is set to premiere on August 2, 2026. (ANI)