Actor Aditi Sharma accuses husband, in-laws of domestic violence, FIR registered in Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station

Actor Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, her mother-in-law, Urmila Kaushik, and her sister-in-law, Kirti Kaushik, at Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 10:10 IST
Actor Aditi Sharma accuses husband, in-laws of domestic violence, FIR registered in Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station
Aditi Sharma (Photo/Instagram/ @officialaditisharma). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, her mother-in-law, Urmila Kaushik, and her sister-in-law, Kirti Kaushik, at Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station. An FIR was registered on July 31 against the three based on Sharma's complaint. Sharma has accused them of physical and mental harassment, domestic violence, assault, verbal abuse, doubting her character, and misusing her stridhan (bridal jewellery).

According to her statement to the police, Aditi met Abhineet in June 2021 during an online acting class. Their friendship eventually developed into a relationship. With the consent of both families, the couple began living together in a live-in relationship at a flat in Goregaon West in September 2024, before getting married on November 12, 2024.

Aditi alleged that within two to three days of the wedding, her husband's behaviour changed. She claimed he started objecting to her choice of clothes and picking fights over minor issues. She also alleged that instead of contributing to household expenses, her husband would take money from her.

According to the complaint, an argument over coffee on January 1, 2025, escalated into verbal abuse. Following this, her husband allegedly began suspecting her character, accused her of having an affair, regularly checked her mobile phone, and started sleeping in a separate room. She further alleged that she was prevented from speaking to her parents.

Aditi also accused her mother-in-law of allegedly retaining her wedding jewellery, including a gold chain, rings, a diamond ring, mangalsutra, and bangles, and refusing to return them despite repeated requests. She further alleged that when her mother-in-law and sister-in-law visited the couple's home to resolve their disputes, they sided with her husband and subjected her to further harassment.

Based on her complaint, the Goregaon Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the allegations. (ANI)

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