Female contestants raised voices for right-wrong but male contestants didn't put their opinions across: Yogesh Rawat, Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp

Yogesh Rawat, one of the finalists of the recently concluded reality show 'Lock Upp', believes that there was a lack of zeal and passion among the boys compared to the female contestants in the show. Shilpa Shinde also praised Shivangi Joshi for becoming a finalist in the show. Yogesh Rawat, who has participated in reality series like Roadies and Splitsvilla, opened up about his experience in the show and talked about the difference in competition he faced from male contestants in 'Lock Upp' and other shows.

While adressing the media, Yogesh Rawat said, "If I look at Roadies, Splitsvilla, the male contestants were fierce. They used to retaliate if I argued with them; they had their male ego. But here, such things were not seen. Male contestants didn't put their opinion across, whereas if you see the girls in the show, they came to play. They raised their voices if they were against anything. It included contestants like Akanksha, Shreya, Shilpa and Shivangi." Shilpa Shinde also expressed her agreement with Yogesh during the media interaction.

The actress also praised Shivangi Joshi for her game and becoming the finalist. She said, "Real personality comes out in a reality show. You cannot act for 24 hours. At last, her (Shivangi Joshi) personality came out, and she became the finalist." While Shreya claimed the title, Shilpa Shinde finished as the first runner-up, with Yogesh Rawat securing the second runner-up position. The finale featured five contestants: Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor and Yogesh Rawat.

The showdown came down to Shreya and Shivangi Joshi. Based on votes cast by the hosts, former contestants and special guests, Shreya secured the maximum votes to lift the coveted trophy. The closely contested finale saw her defeat Shivangi by a margin of seven votes. The second season of the Netflix reality show premiered on June 27 with 15 contestants entering the competition, each carrying three closely guarded personal secrets. Throughout the season, contestants were required to reveal their hidden truths while competing in demanding physical and mental challenges to remain in the game.

During her journey on the show, she was involved in several intense confrontations while also forming meaningful friendships, including a close bond with Shilpa Shinde and fellow contestant Madhuri. The season also featured Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, Riyaz Aly and Shreshta Iyer among its contestants. (ANI)