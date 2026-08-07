Two killed, 13 injured in Jaramana blast, Syria says
A minibus taxi explosion in Syria's Jaramana area outside Damascus killed two people and injured 13 others, with a security source attributing the blast to an explosive device.
- Country:
- Syria
Two people were killed in an explosion in a city on the outskirts of Syria's capital Damascus on Thursday night, according to the country's health ministry.
In a statement carried by state news, the ministry added that 13 others were injured in the vehicle explosion. A minibus taxi exploded in the predominantly Druze area of Jaramana outside Damascus. A security source told the state-run Ekhbariya TV that the blast was caused by an explosive device planted on a vehicle, citing preliminary information.
Factions within Syria's Druze community have clashed with the country's new Islamist leadership. A U.N. investigation in March found more than 1,700 people, most civilian members of the Druze religious sect and some members of the Bedouin community, were killed in the southern Sweida province in July 2025. It said Syrian government forces, tribal fighters and Druze armed groups may have committed war crimes.
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