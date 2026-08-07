Two killed, 13 injured in Jaramana blast, Syria says

A minibus taxi explosion in Syria's Jaramana area outside Damascus killed two people and injured 13 others, with a security source attributing the blast to an explosive device.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 00:19 IST
Two killed, 13 injured in Jaramana blast, Syria says
  • Country:
  • Syria

Two ​people were killed ‌in ​an explosion in a city on the outskirts of Syria's capital ‌Damascus on Thursday night, according to the country's health ministry.

In a statement carried by state news, the ministry ‌added that 13 others were injured in the vehicle ‌explosion. A minibus taxi exploded in the predominantly Druze area of Jaramana outside Damascus. A security source told the state-run Ekhbariya TV ⁠that ​the blast ⁠was caused by an explosive device planted on a vehicle, citing ⁠preliminary information.

Factions within Syria's Druze community have clashed with the ​country's new Islamist leadership. A U.N. investigation in March ⁠found more than 1,700 people, most civilian members of ⁠the Druze ​religious sect and some members of the Bedouin community, were killed in the southern Sweida province ⁠in July 2025. It said Syrian government forces, tribal fighters ⁠and ⁠Druze armed groups may have committed war crimes.

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