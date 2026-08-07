Two ​people were killed ‌in ​an explosion in a city on the outskirts of Syria's capital ‌Damascus on Thursday night, according to the country's health ministry.

In a statement carried by state news, the ministry ‌added that 13 others were injured in the vehicle ‌explosion. A minibus taxi exploded in the predominantly Druze area of Jaramana outside Damascus. A security source told the state-run Ekhbariya TV ⁠that ​the blast ⁠was caused by an explosive device planted on a vehicle, citing ⁠preliminary information.

Factions within Syria's Druze community have clashed with the ​country's new Islamist leadership. A U.N. investigation in March ⁠found more than 1,700 people, most civilian members of ⁠the Druze ​religious sect and some members of the Bedouin community, were killed in the southern Sweida province ⁠in July 2025. It said Syrian government forces, tribal fighters ⁠and ⁠Druze armed groups may have committed war crimes.