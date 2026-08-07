Republican U.S. Senator McConnell says he has been released from rehab center
US Senator Mitch McConnell has been released from a rehabilitation center to continue his recovery at home after a fall and pneumonia diagnosis.
- Country:
- United States
Longtime Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he had been released from a rehabilitation center to go home and continue his recovery from a fall and from pneumonia.
"On the advice of my doctors, I'll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I'll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business," he said in a statement.