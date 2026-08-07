Republican U.S. Senator McConnell says he has been released from rehab center

US Senator Mitch McConnell has been released from a rehabilitation center to continue his recovery at home after a fall and pneumonia diagnosis.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 00:18 IST
Republican U.S. Senator McConnell says he has been released from rehab center
  • Country:
  • United States

​Longtime ​Republican U.S. Senator ‌Mitch McConnell ​said on Thursday ‌he had been released from a rehabilitation center to go ‌home and continue his recovery ‌from a fall and from pneumonia.

"On the advice ⁠of ​my ⁠doctors, I'll maintain an intensive regimen ⁠of physical therapy from home ​during the state work period, ⁠and I'll continue to ⁠engage ​with my staff and colleagues on important ⁠Senate business," he said in ⁠a ⁠statement.

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