Luca Guadagnino to Receive Cartier Glory at Venice Film Fest

Italian director Luca Guadagnino is set to receive the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award at the Venice Film Festival for his creative contributions to cinema. Guadagnino's work spans diverse genres and maintains an Italian essence. His documentary 'Joie de Vivre' will also premiere at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 22:13 IST
Luca Guadagnino to Receive Cartier Glory at Venice Film Fest
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Photo/Instagram/@labiennale). Image Credit: ANI

Italian director and producer Luca Guadagnino is being celebrated with the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award at this year's Venice Film Festival. According to Variety, the filmmaker is premiering his seven-hour documentary 'Joie de Vivre' at the festival, highlighting his contributions to contemporary cinema.

Guadagnino will receive the award on September 8 before the documentary's premiere. The esteemed filmmaker expressed gratitude, stating, "It might seem rhetorical to say I'm honored, but it's the plain truth. Be receiving such an award is beyond what anyone in filmmaking could imagine, especially joining past esteemed recipients."

Alberto Barbera praised Guadagnino, noting his ability to transform curiosity into creative freedom. He commended the director's global success in engaging with top actors and producers while maintaining a distinctly Italian voice across genres. Guadagnino's past works include 'After the Hunt', 'Challengers', and 'Call Me By Your Name'.

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