Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Namibia Kickstart Africa Cup Journey with T20I Tri-Series

Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Namibia are set to participate in a groundbreaking T20I tri-series in Windhoek this month, marking a significant move towards launching the Africa Cup in 2027. This series, scheduled from August 28 to September 6, aims at cultivating regular international cricket competition among African nations.

The effort, spearheaded by Africa Cricket Association Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani, seeks to establish the Africa Cup as a premier continental tournament. The concept, endorsed at the 2026 ICC Africa Annual Conference in Windhoek, highlights a collective commitment to enhancing competitive cricket in Africa.

This inaugural event, initially featuring Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Namibia, sets the foundation for a sustainable continental competition. Future plans involve rotating hosting duties and expanding participation through a qualification system, with an eye on elevating standards and fostering collaborative opportunities across African cricket.