The Trial That Could Unravel Rap's Infamous East-West Feud

Jury selection begins for Duane Davis, accused in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. This high-profile case, reopening a cold investigation, involves complex gang rivalries tied to the rap industry. Davis allegedly orchestrated the drive-by shooting, reigniting interest in the East Coast-West Coast rap feud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 15:30 IST
The Trial That Could Unravel Rap's Infamous East-West Feud
  • Country:
  • United States

The trial of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, accused mastermind behind the 1996 murder of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, is capturing widespread attention as jury selection begins on Monday. Davis, 63, faces charges of murder by use of a deadly weapon in a case that remains one of rap music's most notorious cold cases.

Authorities have painted Davis as the "shot caller" who orchestrated the revenge-driven drive-by shooting that claimed 25-year-old Shakur's life. The incident not only marked a pivotal turn in the East Coast-West Coast rap feud but also underscored the violent culture emblematic of gangsta rap's zenith during the 90s.

The case, which had long gone dormant, was reignited following public admissions by Davis himself. The trial is expected to include testimony from key figures associated with the event, potentially unraveling decades-old mysteries surrounding the highly publicized crime.

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