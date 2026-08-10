Monkey Mimics Safeguard Delhi's Badminton Championships

To counter the menace of rhesus monkeys at the upcoming Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, specialized mimics will use their unique ability to mimic langur sounds. These efforts are part of India's broader strategy to prove its readiness to host major events while addressing animal intrusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 21:00 IST
Monkey Mimics Safeguard Delhi's Badminton Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique deployment for the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi next week, specialized mimics will imitate langur calls to deter problematic rhesus monkeys. These primates are notorious for causing chaos in the Indian capital, and the use of langur sounds is a proven deterrent.

The initiative comes after the Badminton Association of India faced embarrassment earlier this year when a monkey was seen in the gallery during the Indian Open. Mimics like Zafar demonstrated their skills to the media, highlighting their effectiveness in keeping monkeys at bay without causing harm.

Besides the monkey dilemma, organizers are also tackling pigeon overpopulation. Special treatments have been applied to prevent birds from disrupting matches, underscoring efforts to meet high standards for international events, including the anticipated Commonwealth and Olympic Games bids.

TRENDING

1
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Ukraine
2
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

United States
3
Sports Buzz: Big Trades, New Contracts, and Controversies

Sports Buzz: Big Trades, New Contracts, and Controversies

United States
4
World In Brief: A Chaotic Global Landscape

World In Brief: A Chaotic Global Landscape

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026