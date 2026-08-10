Monkey Mimics Safeguard Delhi's Badminton Championships
To counter the menace of rhesus monkeys at the upcoming Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, specialized mimics will use their unique ability to mimic langur sounds. These efforts are part of India's broader strategy to prove its readiness to host major events while addressing animal intrusions.
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- India
In a unique deployment for the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi next week, specialized mimics will imitate langur calls to deter problematic rhesus monkeys. These primates are notorious for causing chaos in the Indian capital, and the use of langur sounds is a proven deterrent.
The initiative comes after the Badminton Association of India faced embarrassment earlier this year when a monkey was seen in the gallery during the Indian Open. Mimics like Zafar demonstrated their skills to the media, highlighting their effectiveness in keeping monkeys at bay without causing harm.
Besides the monkey dilemma, organizers are also tackling pigeon overpopulation. Special treatments have been applied to prevent birds from disrupting matches, underscoring efforts to meet high standards for international events, including the anticipated Commonwealth and Olympic Games bids.