Tripura Sends First Mustard Honey Export to Dubai

Tripura has taken a new step in agricultural exports with the first-ever shipment of Mustard Honey from Dergang Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) to Dubai, giving local beekeepers an opportunity to reach international buyers through organised production and export channels. The one-metric-tonne consignment was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and was flagged off by Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The shipment creates a new international market for honey produced by farmers associated with Dergang FPO and adds another product to Tripura's emerging agri-export basket. Export access could also provide beekeepers with better price realisation than prevailing local market opportunities while encouraging producers to pay closer attention to quality standards required by overseas buyers.

Dergang FPO Connects Local Beekeepers With Global Market

Farmer Producer Organisations can help smaller producers overcome some of the difficulties involved in accessing export markets by aggregating produce, maintaining consistent quality and creating sufficient volumes for commercial shipments. The Dubai consignment shows how this model can work for Tripura's honey sector, where individual beekeepers may find it difficult to establish international market connections on their own.

M/s Salt Range Foods Pvt. Ltd. supported and hand-held Dergang FPO in strengthening bee production and developing an export-oriented honey supply chain. The collaboration helped the farmer organisation prepare for its first international shipment while creating a more structured route through which associated farmers can participate in the export value chain.

Export Could Strengthen Tripura's Beekeeping Sector

Tripura's agricultural diversity and growing network of organised farmer groups provide opportunities to develop honey alongside other value-added agricultural products for domestic and international markets. Successful exports can encourage producers to improve processing, quality control and consistency, factors that become increasingly important when supplying customers outside India.

Ratan Lal Nath described the shipment as a significant achievement for the state's beekeepers and farmers, saying it demonstrates the potential for locally produced agricultural goods to reach international markets and create better income opportunities. He also highlighted the state government's focus on strengthening apiculture, organic agriculture and FPO participation in larger markets.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by Agriculture and Horticulture Secretary Apurba Roy, IFOAM Organics Asia Executive Director Jennifer Chang, APEDA officials, representatives of the exporter and logistics partners, along with beekeepers from the region.

APEDA Looks to Expand North East Agricultural Exports

APEDA has been working with state governments, FPOs, exporters, processors and other stakeholders to improve agricultural export opportunities across India's North Eastern Region. Its support includes creating market linkages, building producer capacity, strengthening quality assurance and helping businesses navigate export processes.

Tripura's first Mustard Honey shipment could encourage other FPOs across the state and neighbouring North Eastern states to explore overseas markets for honey and other agricultural products. Greater focus on value addition and organised supply chains can give smaller farmers access to buyers beyond their traditional markets while expanding the international presence of agricultural products originating from the region.