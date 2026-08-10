Parliament in Turmoil: Nadda Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Shifting Demands

Union Minister JP Nadda criticizes Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi for disrupting Parliament by changing demands, hindering discussions on key issues. Nadda accuses Gandhi of spreading chaos, while maintaining the government's readiness to discuss any matter. The turmoil in the Monsoon Session continues with multiple disruptions and protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 21:49 IST
Parliament in Turmoil: Nadda Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Shifting Demands
Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a pointed critique, Union Minister JP Nadda accused Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi of persistently altering his demands, thus leading to disruptions in parliamentary proceedings. Nadda emphasized the government's openness to discuss any issue, contrasting it with Gandhi's alleged intent to create chaos in Parliament and the media narrative.

Highlighting the inconsistency in demands, Nadda stated that Gandhi initially pressed for a debate on NEET, later shifted focus to the Ram Mandir Trust, and subsequently sought a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding police actions during protests at Jantar Mantar. Nadda argued that Gandhi's strategy aims to impede the House's functioning, having led to 15 days of disruption.

During today's parliamentary discussions, Nadda countered Gandhi's claims regarding the Jantar Mantar incident by stating there were misleading allegations about gunfire, which were unsubstantiated. Nadda reiterated the government's preparedness to discuss the student protest issue and respond to all questions, urging Gandhi to engage constructively rather than avoid discussion in the House.

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