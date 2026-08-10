India's Power Sector Revolution: 19.79 Crore Consumers to Get Smart Meters

The Indian government has launched an ambitious initiative under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to install smart meters for 19.79 crore electricity consumers across the nation. This bold move was confirmed by the Ministry of Power in a statement to the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the comprehensive digital transformation targeted at the country's power distribution network.

Minister of State for Power, Shripad Naik, outlined the project's scope, which includes the integration of 2.05 lakh feeders and 52.53 lakh distribution transformers into a new digital ecosystem. The sanctioned projects, totaling Rs 1.31 lakh crore, focus on smart metering, while an additional Rs 1.53 lakh crore is earmarked for infrastructure enhancements to reduce distribution losses across 28 states and 45 utilities.

Since the fiscal year 2023, Rs 47,124 crore has been allocated under RDSS, with Rs 2,733 crore specifically for smart meters. Other significant allocations include Rs 3,999 crore for digital systems improvements, Rs 8,608 crore for smart distribution in seven cities, and extensive funding for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition systems. The initiative also features the India Energy Stack, fostering a unified digital framework for the power sector.