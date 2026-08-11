Fishy Interruption: Schwartzel's Ball Snatched by Pond Dweller at LIV Golf

Charl Schwartzel faced an unexpected challenge at LIV Golf Bedminster when a fish swallowed his ball during play, resulting in a penalty. Despite the setback, Schwartzel concluded the tournament two-over par, with the event won by Joaquin Niemann.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 07:23 IST
Fishy Interruption: Schwartzel's Ball Snatched by Pond Dweller at LIV Golf
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  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a bizarre turn of events at the LIV Golf Bedminster, South African golfer Charl Schwartzel witnessed his ball being swallowed by a fish after it rolled into a water hazard adjacent to the seventh green.

Dramatic TV footage captured the moment Schwartzel's ball disappeared beneath the water, prompting LIV Golf to share the footage on social media, asking, "Have you ever seen anything like this?"

Having no option but to take a penalty, the former Masters champion managed a bogey on the hole and wrapped up the tournament two-over par. Chilean Joaquin Niemann emerged as the tournament winner.

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