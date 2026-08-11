Vietnam's Naval Power: A New Chapter in Domestic Defense Manufacturing

Vietnam has launched the construction of its largest and most advanced domestically made anti-submarine frigate at Song Thu Shipyard in Danang City. This move is part of Vietnam's strategy to enhance its defense industry, aiming for autonomy and reduced reliance on imported military hardware, particularly from Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 08:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 08:05 IST
Vietnam's Naval Power: A New Chapter in Domestic Defense Manufacturing
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Vietnam has initiated the construction of its largest and most technologically advanced anti-submarine frigate, according to a military-owned newspaper.

The Song Thu Shipyard in Danang City is constructing the vessel, equipped mainly with weapons developed or assembled domestically, signaling Vietnam's push for defense autonomy.

As tensions persist in the South China Sea, Vietnam seeks to modernize its navy and expand domestic defense production, as evidenced by the upcoming Vietnam International Defence Expo in Hanoi this December.

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