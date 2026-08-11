Trump's Secret Aerial Escape: Inside the Covert Flight from Turkey

In a surprising twist reported by The Washington Post, U.S. President Donald Trump secretly left Turkey last month under heightened security conditions prompted by an Iranian assassination threat. Originally scheduled to depart on Air Force One, Trump instead opted for an older aircraft as part of a decoy strategy.

The covert operation involved Trump boarding a smaller, less conspicuous Air Force C-32A, while White House staff, reporters, and his press entourage traveled on the older Air Force One. This maneuver mirrored a similar operation during President Bill Clinton's era in 2000.

Commending the safety protocols, Communications Director Steve Cheung reaffirmed America's commitment to presidential safety. The striking aircraft, donated by Qatar and recently upgraded, serves as a temporary solution while awaiting new Air Force One aircraft completion.