Trump's Secret Aerial Escape: Inside the Covert Flight from Turkey

In a covert operation last month, President Donald Trump departed Turkey on an older Air Force One, though officially reported to be on the new Qatari-donated plane. The move, prompted by an Iranian threat, involved a secret switch to a C-32A, ensuring Trump's safety despite initial media confusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 08:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 08:12 IST
Trump's Secret Aerial Escape: Inside the Covert Flight from Turkey
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  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising twist reported by The Washington Post, U.S. President Donald Trump secretly left Turkey last month under heightened security conditions prompted by an Iranian assassination threat. Originally scheduled to depart on Air Force One, Trump instead opted for an older aircraft as part of a decoy strategy.

The covert operation involved Trump boarding a smaller, less conspicuous Air Force C-32A, while White House staff, reporters, and his press entourage traveled on the older Air Force One. This maneuver mirrored a similar operation during President Bill Clinton's era in 2000.

Commending the safety protocols, Communications Director Steve Cheung reaffirmed America's commitment to presidential safety. The striking aircraft, donated by Qatar and recently upgraded, serves as a temporary solution while awaiting new Air Force One aircraft completion.

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