Beijing Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Typhoon Dolphin Approaches

Beijing, one of the world's most densely populated cities, is on high alert. The Chinese capital is gearing up for significant rainfall, expected to account for more than a third of its annual total within just 24 hours.

The unusual weather pattern is primarily caused by moisture from Typhoon Dolphin. This tropical system, approaching from the south, is set to merge with cooler air from northern China.

Authorities and residents are preparing for the downpour, which is expected to start late Tuesday and may bring severe impacts to the region. The convergence of these weather systems underscores the importance of preparedness in the face of natural weather phenomena.