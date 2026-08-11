Unveiling Expectations: 'A Child of My Own'

Two-time Oscar nominee Maite Alberdi seeks to delve deeper than headlines in her true crime documentary "A Child of My Own," focusing on societal expectations of women. The film, four years in the making, tracks the tale of Alejandra Marin Mendoza, a young Mexican woman who kidnapped a baby in 2009 after simulating a pregnancy.

While initial reports on the case fixated on the kidnapping, Alberdi was intrigued by overlooked aspects. "Meeting Ale, her accounts were astonishing, as reality seemed more bizarre than fiction," Alberdi, a Chilean filmmaker, revealed.

Exploring why Ale faked a pregnancy, the film highlights her challenges: married young, suffering multiple miscarriages, and hiding her latest loss. Actors depict this narrative in Alberdi's hybrid style before transitioning to real-life footage. Alberdi aims to spark dialogue on societal pressures women face, pointing out their often-invisible nature.