Manus Parts Ways with Meta: A New Chapter for AI Innovation
AI startup Manus has announced its return to independent operations. In a strategic move to detach from Meta, the company will delete portions of user data. This shift marks a pivotal moment in Manus's journey, allowing it to chart its path in the artificial intelligence industry.
- Country:
- United States
AI startup Manus declared its independence on Tuesday, saying it will resume operations outside the umbrella of U.S. tech giant Meta. With this move, part of Manus's strategy involves deleting certain user data as they embark on this fresh chapter.
The decision signifies a critical step for Manus, emphasizing its commitment to innovate and grow autonomously in the competitive AI market.
This transition not only reflects the startup's dedication to privacy and data security but also its ambition to redefine its future trajectory independent of Meta's influence.