AI startup Manus declared its independence on Tuesday, saying it will resume operations outside the umbrella of U.S. tech giant Meta. With this move, part of Manus's strategy involves deleting certain user data as they embark on this fresh chapter.

The decision signifies a critical step for Manus, emphasizing its commitment to innovate and grow autonomously in the competitive AI market.

This transition not only reflects the startup's dedication to privacy and data security but also its ambition to redefine its future trajectory independent of Meta's influence.