Drone Attacks Threaten Libya’s Oil Sector Stability

Amid renewed violence, Zawiya, a strategic Libyan city, faces disruption in its oil industry, courtesy of drone attacks involving major energy assets. The state oil firm, NOC, signals potential force majeure, should such assaults persist.

Positioned west of Tripoli, Zawiya houses Libya's largest active refinery, lately targeted in clashes amid drone strikes. These attacks caused a gasoline tank collapse upon fire exposure. Authorities are yet silent on responsible parties, reflecting Libya's decade-long division post-Gaddafi.

The persistent blaze, yet to damage the refinery, spurs partial operational halts at the Zawiya oil depot but resolves in fuel supply recovery. Nonetheless, the threat looms over Libya's plan to renew its oil sector and invite foreign investments, a crucial step toward bolstering the nation's fragile economy.