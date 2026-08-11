Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Iran Tensions and Global Equity Gains

Oil prices and global equities rose as traders focused on US-Iran negotiations regarding a peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite these gains, uncertainty over global inflation tempered the market. Financial market dynamics and inflation data play pivotal roles in shaping future economic expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 20:51 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Iran Tensions and Global Equity Gains
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Oil prices gained and global equities rose on Tuesday as traders monitored ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran over a potential peace deal and the reopening of the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Despite climbing markets, uncertainties surrounding the global inflation outlook slightly restrained gains. With the U.S. and Iran reportedly nearing an agreement, tensions remained high, leading to surging oil prices.

In the financial sector, the focus shifted to tech stocks and inflation data, as Nvidia announced a collaboration with financial giants for AI infrastructure, while Intel raised significant capital through a share sale.

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