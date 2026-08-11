Sam Sunderland's Epic Motorcycle Odyssey: A Quest to Break World Records

Sam Sunderland, a two-time Dakar Rally victor, is set to embark on a record-breaking global motorcycle journey in 19 days. After a setback due to a serious injury, he plans to start from London, tackling diverse terrains, from deserts to public roads, emphasizing resilience and precision in the face of exhaustion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 20:58 IST
Sam Sunderland's Epic Motorcycle Odyssey: A Quest to Break World Records
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  • United Kingdom

Sam Sunderland, the double Dakar Rally champion, is poised to embark on an extraordinary challenge: a record-breaking attempt to circumnavigate the globe on a motorcycle in just 19 days. Initially planned for earlier, the journey was delayed by a year following a severe back injury during training.

The audacious trip is scheduled to begin on September 5 from London, navigating through a multi-continent path stretching across Turkey, southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Morocco, before returning to London. Sunderland will ride his Triumph Tiger, covering 1,000 miles daily and totaling at least 18,000 miles.

Sunderland's journey is about more than just motorcycle prowess. It demands acute management of sleep deprivation and relentless determination to confront unpredictable challenges. "Reaching the start line feels like a triumph already," Sunderland expressed, radiating anticipation and readiness to set a new benchmark.

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