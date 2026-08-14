Political Tempest: Chouhan Slams Gandhi Over Foreign Policy Remarks
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned Rahul Gandhi for criticizing India's foreign policy, labeling the conduct 'indecent.' Chouhan called for an apology while Gandhi accused the Modi government of compromising national interests. The remarks followed Gandhi's critique of India's diplomatic approach and handling of international conflicts.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday, launched a scathing critique of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks about India's foreign policy. Chouhan, labeling the comments as 'indecent and undemocratic,' insisted that Gandhi should formally apologize for what he considered a breach of decorum.
In a press briefing, Chouhan expressed his discontent, emphasizing that while democracy offers freedom of speech, crossing established boundaries is distressing. Chouhan contended that despite the government's willingness to engage with demands, Gandhi's approach was counterproductive and unsanctioned.
Gandhi, addressing the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention, questioned the Modi government's diplomatic strategies, suggesting that India's foreign policy should prioritize national security over 'mere friendships' with international leaders. Criticizing government handling during the Iran conflict and China tensions, Gandhi accused the administration of weakening India's stance for political gain.
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