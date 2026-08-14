Rahul Gandhi Faces Privilege Notice for Remarks on Amit Shah

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, seeking a clarification by August 28 on two notices regarding an alleged breach of privilege and contempt of the House. These notices pertain to remarks Gandhi made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a parliamentary debate.

The notice, dated July 30 and submitted by BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur, accuses Gandhi of using "unparliamentary and derogatory language" and making "grave allegations" against Shah without prior notice as mandated by parliamentary procedures. Another letter from Sanjay Jaiswal highlights Gandhi's purported use of inappropriate expressions and calls for action under the Rules of Procedure.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has requested Gandhi to respond by August 28 to these allegations. Jaiswal insists that while criticism of government policy is valid, personal attacks and unparliamentary language should not be tolerated. He referenced several parliamentary rules that stipulate the expunction of derogatory expressions and actions against disorderly conduct.