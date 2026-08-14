Russia Accuses U.S. of Deep Involvement in Ukrainian Attacks

Russia claims the United States is significantly involved in Ukrainian attacks against it, as stated by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He mentioned U.S. intelligence support and raised concerns with Washington. Meanwhile, peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv remain stalled since early 2023, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 15:51 IST
Russia Accuses U.S. of Deep Involvement in Ukrainian Attacks
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Russia has alleged that the United States is deeply involved in Ukrainian offensives, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In a Friday broadcast, Lavrov claimed the U.S. provided substantial intelligence support to Ukraine and has formally raised the issue with Washington.

Lavrov indicated that a series of questions were submitted to the U.S. State Department about this involvement, including its role in coordinating strikes within Russian territory. He emphasized Russia's expectation for a prompt response.

Negotiations for peace in Ukraine have stagnated since February, following the U.S.-Iran war, despite Russian President Putin indicating a willingness to engage with U.S. peace proposals. Lavrov also warned of intensified efforts to intercept Western military supplies to Ukraine.

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