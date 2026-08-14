Russia has alleged that the United States is deeply involved in Ukrainian offensives, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In a Friday broadcast, Lavrov claimed the U.S. provided substantial intelligence support to Ukraine and has formally raised the issue with Washington.

Lavrov indicated that a series of questions were submitted to the U.S. State Department about this involvement, including its role in coordinating strikes within Russian territory. He emphasized Russia's expectation for a prompt response.

Negotiations for peace in Ukraine have stagnated since February, following the U.S.-Iran war, despite Russian President Putin indicating a willingness to engage with U.S. peace proposals. Lavrov also warned of intensified efforts to intercept Western military supplies to Ukraine.