Star Power at Disney's D23: A Cinematic Marvel Unveiled

Disney's D23 event unveiled the cast of the new 'X-Men' film, featuring Sadie Sink and Adam Driver. Announcements also included 'Frozen 3' details, a 'Star Wars' film with Ryan Gosling, and new Marvel projects. Pixar reveals include an 'Incredibles 3' film and a 'Coco' sequel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 14:48 IST
Star Power at Disney's D23: A Cinematic Marvel Unveiled
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  • United States

At Disney's D23 fan event, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the stellar cast for the upcoming 'X-Men' movie. The highly anticipated announcement included actors like Sadie Sink and Adam Driver, drawing significant attention from fans and the media. The movie is scheduled for release in May 2028.

Disney also provided glimpses into other major projects including 'Frozen 3,' featuring a performance by voice cast members Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, and a new adventure for Olaf. The company also unveiled a 'Star Wars' film starring Ryan Gosling, and Marvel's 'VisionQuest' series.

Pixar's summer 2028 'Incredibles 3' was among the animation highlights, continuing the superhero family saga. Meanwhile, 'Coco 2' will return audiences to the colorful land of the dead with Miguel facing new adventures, along with developments on a 'Kingdom Hearts' animated series.

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