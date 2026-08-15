Liverpool Gears Up for Premier League with Doubleheader Challenge

Liverpool's double-header against Serie A side Como on Sunday presents a formidable test ahead of the Premier League season, as stated by manager Andoni Iraola. The team faces Como twice, with one game held privately before another at Anfield.

After a 3-2 defeat to Monaco and a loss to Leeds, Iraola highlights the need for consistency. He insists that improvement will require time and dedication on the training ground, emphasizing a strong team dynamic.

With Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister returning post-World Cup and the signing of Uruguay's Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona, Liverpool bolsters its squad. The Premier League kickoff at Newcastle United is set for August 23.