Liverpool Gears Up for Premier League with Doubleheader Challenge
Liverpool's upcoming doubleheader against Serie A team Como serves as a critical test ahead of the Premier League. Manager Andoni Iraola emphasizes the need for improved consistency following losses to Leeds and Monaco. With new additions like Ronald Araujo, the team aims to strengthen their lineup.
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Liverpool's double-header against Serie A side Como on Sunday presents a formidable test ahead of the Premier League season, as stated by manager Andoni Iraola. The team faces Como twice, with one game held privately before another at Anfield.
After a 3-2 defeat to Monaco and a loss to Leeds, Iraola highlights the need for consistency. He insists that improvement will require time and dedication on the training ground, emphasizing a strong team dynamic.
With Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister returning post-World Cup and the signing of Uruguay's Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona, Liverpool bolsters its squad. The Premier League kickoff at Newcastle United is set for August 23.
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