Devastating Earthquake Strikes Indonesia: Casualties and Aftermath Unfold

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck eastern Indonesia on Saturday, claiming at least 38 lives and injuring dozens, as officials reported.

Rescue efforts face challenges due to landslides and infrastructure damage, particularly in Nagekeo, the area closest to the quake's epicentre. About 2,000 residents fled their homes, seeking safety.

The Indonesian government has lifted initial tsunami warnings, but the extent of destruction and the toll on human life continue to mount as emergency teams strive to reach affected regions.