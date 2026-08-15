Devastating Quake Shakes Indonesia: 38 Dead, Major Disruptions

Eastern Indonesia experienced a devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.7, leading to at least 38 fatalities and numerous injuries, according to local officials. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to reach areas near the epicenter, but landslides are hindering their progress.

Tsunami waves measuring less than one meter were reported in various parts of the nation following the quake, prompting a temporary tsunami warning. Authorities have confirmed rescues and evacuations in affected zones, with approximately 2,000 people fleeing to safer locations.

Seismic activity is common in Indonesia, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire. The quake has caused significant damage, including to infrastructure and communications, complicating rescue efforts. History recalls a similarly intense quake in 1992 that caused widespread destruction in the same area.